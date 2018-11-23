Price of avocados plummets by 62%, but bacon will cost you more

Millennials rejoice: the price of avocados has plummeted by 62 per cent in the last year.

Source: istock.com

Overall in the last year, food prices rose 2.9 per cent despite dropping by 0.8 per cent last month, new Statistics NZ figures show.

Last month's drop is the biggest monthly decrease since December 2017, according to Statistics NZ.

One of the biggest drops was avocados; now down to an average of $2.21 per 200g, around $3.50 cheaper than this time last year.

An average avocado weighs around 150g, according to New Zealand Avocado's website.

Normally the price for avocados peaks in May and June, consumer prices manager Bryan Downes says.

This year, the Covid-19 lockdown intervened.

"Cafés and restaurants were closed for the first half of May and customer numbers were limited due to Covid-19 restrictions for the rest of the month," Mr Downes says.

"Because of this, New Zealand has seen a surplus of avocados, driving prices down for supermarkets and greengrocers."

The price of chicken also decreased significantly over the last year, the price for chicken breasts down 16 per cent and chicken pieces down 7.8 per cent.

However not everything saw a price slump, with overall prices rising 2.9 per cent over the last year.