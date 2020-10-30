TODAY |

Preliminary results for euthanasia, cannabis referenda to be released this afternoon

Source:  1 NEWS

The preliminary results of the two referenda voted on during this year's general election are set to be released at 2pm today.

Kiwis will get a preliminary look at how the country feels about recreational cannabis and euthanasia.

The final results for the End of Life Choice Bill and the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill - which will include the special votes - will be available next Friday.

Special votes include post-in votes, votes from overseas and votes made after the writ day on September 13, 2020.

It comes as discussions are expected to wrap up today between the Labour and Green Party over the formation of the next Government.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson and James Shaw will then enter discussions with the rest of their party over any potential deal, with the party needing 75 per cent support for it to go ahead.

An announcement is expected to be made on Sunday.


