Power outage hits multiple Auckland suburbs, cuts power at Westfield Newmarket

A major power outage has cut electricity in multiple Auckland suburbs this afternoon.

The power outage has affected part of Westfield Newmarket Source: Supplied

Vector says the majority of customers had their power restored by 2.10pm after an outage affected Newmarket and Remuera.

But it is still working to restore the remaining customers "safely and as quickly as possible".

The electricity distribution company says it cannot confirm the cause of the outage at this stage. 

A map of the outage on Vector's website originally showed parts of Mount Eden and Epsom, Grafton, Remuera and Newmarket all affected by the outage.

It also reportedly cut the electricity of some shops at Westfield Newmarket. 

