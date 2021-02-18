'With power comes responsibility' — More Kiwis are falling off e-bikes and hurting themselves

As people search for more climate-friendly and cost-effective ways to get to work, e-bikes are becoming an increasingly popular option.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But with more bikes come more injuries on bikes, particularly among older people.

While he’s about 30 years too young to be considered a boomer, Eli Matthewson kicked the year off with a fall off his bike.

It was his first day back in the Seven Sharp office and he was ready to kick off the year by bragging about his new e-bike.

While at Western Springs, a place of joy, geese and Six60 concerts, he hit the curb wrong and scraped face-first on the ground.

Matthewson isn't the first, nor will he be the last, to injure himself by falling off an e-bike.

ACC data shows e-bike injuries have more than tripled in the last few years, costing Kiwis about $1.2 million last year.

Pensioners account for more than 40 per cent of those injuries.

"I think there's a lot of re-engagers. People going, 'I can ride a bike, I learned as a kid,' may not have ridden for 10, 20, 30 years," ACC injury prevention leader Kirsten Malpas says.

But Malpas warns there's a difference between an e-bike and the bike you rode as a kid.

"They do handle a bit differently and the stopping distance is different. If you think of a truck takes longer to stop, e-bikes are similar — it's got more momentum behind it."

Electrify NZ founder Michael Tritt says aspiring e-bike riders should remember to ride defensively.