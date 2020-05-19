TODAY |

WHO posts video praising New Zealand's success tackling Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

The World Health Organisation has posted a video to Twitter praising the way New Zealand has tackled the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nearly five minute long video features a timeline of the Governmen't response here and has interviews with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chief Science Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Juliet Gerrard.

Head of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus retweeted the video.

"The people & government of #NewZealand, led by @jacindaardern, have shown #COVID19 can be overcome through commitment, action & vigilance.

"Testing, contract tracing & clear communication to the public are hallmarks of the country’s successful response," he captioned the post.

While cases in managed isolation coming through the border have been arriving in New Zealand, it has been 67 days since the last case of community transmission.

