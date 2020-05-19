WHO posts video praising New Zealand's success tackling Covid-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation has posted a video to Twitter praising the way New Zealand has tackled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: 1 NEWS

The nearly five minute long video features a timeline of the Governmen't response here and has interviews with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chief Science Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Juliet Gerrard.

Head of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus retweeted the video.

"The people & government of #NewZealand, led by @jacindaardern, have shown #COVID19 can be overcome through commitment, action & vigilance.

"Testing, contract tracing & clear communication to the public are hallmarks of the country’s successful response," he captioned the post.