Possible tornado lifts roof in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland

A roof was lifted by what appears to have been a tornado in the Far North this morning as New Zealanders braced for what meteorologists predict will be a "fairly stormy day" across the country.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the possible tornado was spotted in Coopers Beach. Meanwhile in Auckland, the Fire service said, there has been a report of fallen powerlines across the road in Remuera.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little told 1 NEWS the wind is beginning to pick up this morning, with wind gusts of 102km/h recorded in Northland, and a gust of 87km/h in Whangaparoa.

"Very intense thunderstorms" are expected later today. The heavy rain expected for many parts of the North Island is not expected to accumulate, but MetService says there may be some instances of surface flooding.

Elsewhere down the country, southerly gales are expected in the Wellington and Marlborough regions.

Snow is expected to high levels in the South Island and residents should expect cold temperatures overnight.

Mr Little said the public should take extra care while driving in areas experiencing strong winds and they should be mindful of reduced visibility and drive to the conditions.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region has urged swimmers, surfers, boat fishers, rock fishers and walkers to stay clear of all exposed beaches and rocky outcrops from today until Saturday as this severe weather could cause dangerous sea conditions.

The potentially extreme weather could cause waves to exceed 10 metres from Thursday through till Saturday.

Electricity providers are also on high alert as this wild weather sets in.

Lines companies say they're prepared with backup resources should power supplies be cut.

People are advised to put away garden furniture and trampolines.