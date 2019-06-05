TODAY |

Possible tornado lifts roof in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

A roof was lifted by what appears to have been a tornado in the Far North this morning as New Zealanders braced for what meteorologists predict will be a "fairly stormy day" across the country.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the possible tornado was spotted in Coopers Beach. Meanwhile in Auckland, the Fire service said, there has been a report of fallen powerlines across the road in Remuera.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little told 1 NEWS the wind is beginning to pick up this morning, with wind gusts of 102km/h recorded in Northland, and a gust of 87km/h in Whangaparoa.

"Very intense thunderstorms" are expected later today. The heavy rain expected for many parts of the North Island is not expected to accumulate, but MetService says there may be some instances of surface flooding.

Elsewhere down the country, southerly gales are expected in the Wellington and Marlborough regions.

Snow is expected to high levels in the South Island and residents should expect cold temperatures overnight.

Mr Little said the public should take extra care while driving in areas experiencing strong winds and they should be mindful of reduced visibility and drive to the conditions.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday. Source: Breakfast

    Check the forecast in your region at the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

    Surf Life Saving Northern Region has urged swimmers, surfers, boat fishers, rock fishers and walkers to stay clear of all exposed beaches and rocky outcrops from today until Saturday as this severe weather could cause dangerous sea conditions.

    The potentially extreme weather could cause waves to exceed 10 metres from Thursday through till Saturday.

    Electricity providers are also on high alert as this wild weather sets in.

    Lines companies say they're prepared with backup resources should power supplies be cut.

    People are advised to put away garden furniture and trampolines.


      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Wellington and Marlborough are among the places bracing for winds of up to 120km/h. Source: Breakfast
      More From
      New Zealand
      Weather News
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      05:49
      The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.
      Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges
      2
      Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday.
      Possible tornado lifts roof in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
      3
      The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
      Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
      4
      Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
      'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
      5
      Video shows the moment police arrested the suspect.
      At least four dead after 'insane' Darwin shooting rampage - suspect arrested
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      05:49
      The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.

      Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges

      National Party stays out of Auckland mayoral race
      Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the public as she leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle in England Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

      Queen a fan of Poi E, confirms Patea Māori Club member who just received honour
      William Wakefield in court

      Wellington trial begins for man who killed baby stepson