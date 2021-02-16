Port Waikato should be in Alert Level 3 so residents can shop in nearby towns - mayor

Port Waikato should be included inside Auckland’s borders to allow residents access to facilities in nearby towns currently under Alert Level 3 lockdown, according to Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson.

Port Waikato is currently in Alert Level 2, with level 3 restrictions starting 10 minutes out of the town at the Klondyke Rd intersection highlighted in red. Source: 1 NEWS

It would allow residents to shop in the nearby towns of Tuakau and Pokeno, which are inside Auckland’s borders.

The restrictions mean residents have to travel around 160km return on gravel roads to Te Kauwhata or Huntly for supplies and petrol.

Sanson’s call for change comes a day after residents on Auckland’s southern and northern outskirts were left confused by border changes to the latest alert level change, which came into force on Sunday night.

In Pokeno, residents were a bit bemused to be honorary Aucklanders after the town was classified as Auckland in the latest alert level change. It is wedged between the Auckland and Waikato district boundaries and the brand new road block at Mercer.