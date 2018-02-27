 

Porirua's Creekfest organiser 'disappointed' witnesses filmed vicious female brawl rather than stopping it

A woman who helped organise a community festival in Porirua is "disappointed" with festivalgoers who filmed a brawl at the event instead of jumping in to stop it.

Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.
Video of a girl being punched to the ground then kicked in the head while she was down was posted to social media shortly after it happened at the Creekfest in Canons event on Saturday.

Event organiser and Porirua Whanau Centre Trust chief executive Liz Kelly told the NZ Herald the incident wouldn't have happened if those filming had stepped in to help.

"I'm disappointed that we have people in our society who have that sort of mentality.

"That rather than helping somebody that they would think that it's more important to film it," she said.

However, Ms Kelly also pointed out the usually peaceful nature of the event which she has been managing for 12 years.

"My heart goes out to the victim and to her whanau but the actual incident had nothing to do with Creekfest.

"I've been told that this is a grievance between two families and they brought their grievance to Creekfest."

Police are nvestigating the incident.

