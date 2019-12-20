TODAY |

Popular Mount Maunganui walking track re-opens after closure in 2017

A much-loved walking track in Bay of Plenty’s Mount Maunganui has today reopened to the public, just in time for the rest of summer. 

The base path was washed away two years ago. Source: 1 NEWS

The base path on Mauao was washed away in April 2017, cutting access to those unable to manage the makeshift steps.

Tauranga’s new Mayor Tenby Powell says getting the track open was all about team work.

“I don't know why it took such a long time. But what we did was go and talk to iwi and develop that partnership,” said Mr Powell.

He thanked everyone for being at the opening.

“It's about a team that came together - of Tauranga City Council staff, of iwi, of interested parties and of course Waitohi Contractors who have done a stunning job.”

Originally, the project was budgeted to cost millions of dollars.

But Mr Powell said it ended up costing around $750,000.

“So around 10 percent of the of the seven million that was mooted,” he said.

While the path is now open, it is unfinished as the bank needs to be hydroplanted to give it a more natural look. 

