Poor ventilation blamed for chlorine smell at Auckland pool that left three people hospitalised

A busy Auckland pool is investigating why three swimmers were hospitalised at the weekend.

1 NEWS has spoken to several people who were at Sacred Heart Aquatic Centre all saying they could smell chlorine.

"I went to hospital just because I was scared,” young waterpolo player Liam D’Souza said after having trouble breathing at the pools.

The facility is handled by Community Leisure Management.

In a statement it said the pool had been treated to water standards and the problem was likely caused by ventilation issues.

“Due to the current air handling system the chloramines (which is a by-product of water treatment) become more noticeable.

“We will continue to talk to our partners and building owner at the facility to assist in working towards better air quality in the long term,” the statement reads.