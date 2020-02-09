Politicians make promises to better resource NZ Aids Foundation at Big Gay Out



It's early in election year but politicians from the government's two main parties are already setting their sights on the rainbow vote.

The top brass from Labour and National turned out in force at Auckland's Big Gay Out festival today, promising better support and more funding for the LGBTQ community.

It was the Aids Foundation's 21st Big Bay Out - an all inclusive party for the rainbow community, along with some serious health messages.

Jason Myers, Aids Foundation Chief Executive says the foundation is always in need of support.

“We've done really well in the last couple of years driving down the number of new HIV transmissions in New Zealand but at the same time we've seen skyrocketing rates of other sexually transmitted infections."

It's an issue electioneering politicians of all stripes seem keen to put right with National pledging an extra $1 million in funding a year to the Aids Foundation if elected in September.

“They over the last decade have not had an increase in funding and we are committing to doing that and resourcing it better,” National party leader Simon Bridges said.

Labour also pledged $300,000 in research funding, in addition to funds in last year's budget.

“I staunchly believe New Zealand's parliament must look like and reflect New Zealand,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern said.