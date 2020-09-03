Police warning as Auckland heads into first weekend at Level 2.5

This weekend will be Auckland's first at Level 2.5, and police are planning to keep an eye out for people breaching the rules.

While the rest of the country is at Level 2, Auckland has a few extra restrictions around social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga.

Registered funerals and tangihanga are allowed a maximum of 50 people, while social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

People are allowed to congregate in public places like beaches and parks, but need to keep a two-metre physical distance from people they don't know.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says officers will be out and about at bars and restaurants across the city, making sure people are following the rules.

"We know that those in Auckland will likely be keen to go out this weekend and socialise with friends and family members,” he says.

“It’s really important that everyone plays their part and adheres to these restrictions."

People are also encouraging to scan in using the Covid Tracer app when visiting businesses or using public transport.

In the rest of the country, social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga are limited to 100 people each.

While it's not technically against the rules, Health Minister Chris Hipkins has asked Aucklanders to stick to their Level 2.5 restrictions, even if they're visiting another part of the country.

Chambers says it's critical that anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms stays home, and contacts their GP or Healthline for advice.