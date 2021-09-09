Police warn drivers about high winds after trucks topple in South Island

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully after high winds in the South Island caused two freight trucks to spin off the road on Thursday afternoon.

High winds caused a freight truck to spin sideways, blocking the Milton Highway. Source: Southland Police

There are strong wind warnings in place for much of the South Island and Lower North Island with a potential for gales reaching up to 120km/h for Southland, Otago and most of Canterbury.

Gales could peak at as high as 140km/h for the Canterbury High Country.

In the space of just over an hour, Southland police were called to two different incidents where incredibly high winds in exposed areas caused freight trucks to topple.

The first was on the Milton Highway, SH1, around 3.30pm, after the truck and its trailer spun into the centre of the road, crossing lanes and into a ditch.

"There were no injuries but the driver was understandably quite shaken," police said.

A truck flipped on McRaes Road in the Waitaki District due to high winds. Source: Southland Police

At 4.40pm, police were called to another incident in Otago after strong gales caused a truck to roll on McRaes Road in the Waitaki District.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash either.

It's prompted police to issue an advisory for those travelling in trucks and other high-sided vehicles to take care where travelliing, particularly in Otago.

Many of the wind warnings extend through to Friday, with those for Canterbury forecast to end at midday.

Meanwhile, the warnings in place for Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, are in place until 9pm Friday.

Marlborough's warnings continue through to 4pm and 7pm for Wellington.