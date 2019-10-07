Police still seeking two men as identity of man believed to have drowned in Auckland CBD revealed

Police have revealed the identity of the man believed to have drowned near the ferry terminal on the Auckland waterfront after going into the harbour early on Monday morning.

The police dive squad has spent two days trying to find the body of 24-year-old Aucklander James Harley David Jenkins, without success.

“Given the length of time that he has been in the water, police do not believe he could have survived,” Detective Senior Sergeant John De Heer of Auckland City Police said in a written statement.

Police want to speak with two men seen talking to the 24-year-old shortly before he entered the water.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has caused James to enter the water,” Detective Senior Sergeant De Heer said.



“We are still hoping to speak with two men who were seen talking to him before he has gone into the water and ask them to contact police immediately.”