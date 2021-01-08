Police seeking woman who saw altercation outside Work and Income shortly before fatal Northland pub stabbing

Police want to talk to a woman who witnessed an altercation outside a Work and Income shortly before last week's fatal Northland pub stabbing.

Officers found Bram Willems outside the RoadRunner Tavern on Opua Paihia Main Road, State Highway 11, with critical stab wounds about 11pm on Thursday, January 7.

Despite efforts from ambulance staff, the Ōkaihau man died on the way to hospital.

Yesterday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear in the High Court at Whangārei on February 4.

"Police have been canvassing CCTV footage and we believe there was a woman who witnessed an altercation outside of the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street at around 10pm on Thursday," police said in a statement today.

"We are asking her to please contact police either by visiting her nearest station or contacting 105 and quoting file number 210108/7855.

"She was not involved in the incident but it is important that police speak with her."

Police are also looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the Kawakawa, Opua, or Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.