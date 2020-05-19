TODAY |

Police seeking vehicle involved in Te Puke cyclist hit and run

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle allegedly involved in hit and run on a cyclist in Te Puke yesterday.

Police say around 12:30pm yesterday they were alerted to a crash on Te Puke Highway near Collins Lane where a cyclist was hit by a car.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and drove off in a westerly direction on Te Puke Highway towards Papamoa.

According to police the vehicle has some damage as a result of the crash.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has any information about this vehicle or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P045216833.

It comes after a separate incident in which a teenage cyclist died after being hit by a car in the Tauranga suburb of Papamoa on Tuesday.


