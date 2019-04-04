Police seeking information after liquor store robbed using stolen van in Nelson

Police are seeking information following a burglary at a liquor store in Nelson early yesterday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at Super Liquor on Muritai Street in Tahunanui, at around 4am on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The suspects are believed to have driven a stolen white Mitsubishi L300 van, registration BWY237, to the store and broken down the front door of the store.

The suspects then took alcohol before leaving in the stolen vehicle, which was found this morning in Stoke, Nelson.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects.



Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or who witnessed anything suspicious in Stoke on Saturday night at around 10.30pm, when the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

