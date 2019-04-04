TODAY |

Police seeking information after liquor store robbed using stolen van in Nelson

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking information following a burglary at a liquor store in Nelson early yesterday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at Super Liquor on Muritai Street in Tahunanui, at around 4am on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The suspects are believed to have driven a stolen white Mitsubishi L300 van, registration BWY237, to the store and broken down the front door of the store.

The suspects then took alcohol before leaving in the stolen vehicle, which was found this morning in Stoke, Nelson.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or who witnessed anything suspicious in Stoke on Saturday night at around 10.30pm, when the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 200503/3269, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Nelson
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:24
Students paying double rent as universities continue to charge for empty rooms
2
Jacinda Ardern slams National's 'offensive' claims of political interference in Boochani asylum bid
3
Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic
4
Jeremy Wells uses his 'psychic ability' to track down man with amazing hair in old photo studio picture
5
Foreign student numbers fall sharply, immigration stats show
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:33

Clothing and paracetamol among goods delayed in reaching NZ due to Covid-19
01:49

Frustration grows as Transmission Gully project delayed again
02:34

Elective surgeries slowly getting back underway after Covid-19 forces cancellation of operations
01:59

Zero cases of Covid-19 in the regions give more reason for them to shift to Alert Level 2 early