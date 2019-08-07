Police seeking information after Auckland skateboarder taken to hospital

Police are asking the public for information after a skateboarder was taken to hospital with critical head injuries.
In a statement today, Waitematā Police said the incident took place January 31 about 9.20pm on Universal Drive in Henderson.
A skateboarder was riding home before falling and hitting his head - he was assisted by several members of the public and taken to hospital soon afterwards in a critical condition.
Police say one couple who helped left the scene before police arrived, and others at the scene had told them the couple had witnessed the accident - police now want to hear from that couple.
Police said it was unclear whether the incident only involved the he skateboarder, or if he had been hit by a vehicle.
The victim himself cannot remember the incident due to the nature of his injuries.
The couple were described as being of Pacific Island descent, and police asked that they call Henderson Police on 105 and quote file number 200201/6108.