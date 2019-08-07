Police seeking information after Auckland skateboarder taken to hospital

Police are asking the public for information after a skateboarder was taken to hospital with critical head injuries.

In a statement today, Waitematā Police said the incident took place January 31 about 9.20pm on Universal Drive in Henderson.

A skateboarder was riding home before falling and hitting his head - he was assisted by several members of the public and taken to hospital soon afterwards in a critical condition.

Police say one couple who helped left the scene before police arrived, and others at the scene had told them the couple had witnessed the accident - police now want to hear from that couple.

Police said it was unclear whether the incident only involved the he skateboarder, or if he had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim himself cannot remember the incident due to the nature of his injuries.