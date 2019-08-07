TODAY |

Police seeking information after Auckland skateboarder taken to hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking the public for information after a skateboarder was taken to hospital with critical head injuries.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, Waitematā Police said the incident took place January 31 about 9.20pm on Universal Drive in Henderson.

A skateboarder was riding home before falling and hitting his head - he was assisted by several members of the public and taken to hospital soon afterwards in a critical condition.

Police say one couple who helped left the scene before police arrived, and others at the scene had told them the couple had witnessed the accident - police now want to hear from that couple.

Police said it was unclear whether the incident only involved the he skateboarder, or if he had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim himself cannot remember the incident due to the nature of his injuries.

The couple were described as being of Pacific Island descent, and police asked that they call Henderson Police on 105 and quote file number 200201/6108.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People are stealing hand sanitiser from Starship, other NZ hospitals and trying to sell it on Trade Me
2
Highlanders oversight sees All Blacks miss three days of self-isolation
3
Person riding dirt bike dies after losing control, hitting pole in South Auckland
4
Auckland Airport changes coronavirus policy after cramped transfer bus appals passenger
5
New Zealand border 'unlikely' to reopen within three months - Health Minister David Clark
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Search continues on Auckland's west coast for French teen missing almost two weeks

Person riding dirt bike dies after losing control, hitting pole in South Auckland

02:59

Bachelorette NZ contestant tests negative for coronavirus; TVNZ's Jeremy Wells also in the clear

Countdown places two-per-person limits on most items amid coronavirus panic