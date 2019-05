The investigation into the unexplained death of a 48-year-old man at Hikuwai Beach near Ōpotiki continues.

The body of Craig Donald was discovered by a member of the public at the car park 9am on Sunday April 28.

Police want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 7am and 9am that Sunday, said Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas of Whakatāne Police.

Police urge anyone with information to get in touch.