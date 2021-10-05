Police seek vehicle sightings in Ōtorohanga road rage death

Sightings of two vehicles are being sought after a man died following a road rage incident in Ōtorohanga over the weekend.

Maniapoto St, Ōtorohanga. Source: Google Maps

Anthony Takrouna Bell, from Te Kuiti, died following an altercation on Maniapoto Street at 6.30pm on Saturday night.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the altercation or dash cam footage of a white Mazda Bounty ute carrying a trail bike or a black Volkswagen Amarok ute travelling from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga from 5pm to 6.20pm.



Police say one of the groups arrived on Maniapoto Street about 6.30pm on Saturday, in one the two vehicles that have since been located.

A witness told the NZ Herald that two patched gang members hit the 34-year-old with an axe, causing him to collapse.

read more Man killed in Ōtorohanga road rage incident named

It's not believed the two groups were known to each other before the incident unfolded.

Footage can be uploaded here.