Police seek motorcycles in search for family missing off Waikato coast

Police are following lines of inquiry relating to vehicles recently owned by a man missing off the Waikato coast with his three young children.
Tom Phillips, 34, and his three children - eight-year-old Jayda, six-year-old Maverick and five-year-old Ember - were last seen on a farm near the small coastal community of Marokopa, about two hours drive from Hamilton, on Saturday afternoon.
Phillips' vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere late Sunday.
It's believed Phillips has owned two motorcycles, a 2004 Honda XR400 and a 2019 Honda CRF50, Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said in a statement.
Police would now like to account for their whereabouts.
"We appreciate this specific appeal for information may lead to speculation the motorcycles could be involved in some way," Loughrin said.
"This is not the case, however police need to ensure we explore this line of inquiry and want to hear from anyone who might have seen them or know where they are."
It comes after a person involved in the search said several items had been found and handed to police.
However, police said "no items of significance have been located".
Loughrin said police are also following up with a number of people who had been at either Marokopa or Kiritehere Beach over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the physical search resumed on Friday morning with Surf Life Saving crews from Raglan, and Surf Life Saving Rescue Squads from Taranaki and Omanu Beach carrying out sea searches.
Police staff are completing ground-based searches.
The Auckland-based Eagle helicopter and police drones are also being used in the search.
Anyone who locates any potentially relevant items, including clothing, along the Marokopa and Kiritehere coastlines have been urged to photograph it where it was found, take it with them and contact police.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the motorcycles or locates items of interest can contact police on 105, quoting file number:210913/1952.