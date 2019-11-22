Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua

Police have asked for the public's help as they investigate the discovery of a woman's body by Lake Rotorua last month.

The death of Melissa Jones, 25, is currently being treated as unexplained.

Ms Jones' body was found by Lake Rotorua on the morning of Friday October, 18.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on September 4, where she visited the Rotorua First Credit Union.

"Jones leaves behind her family, including two young children and they are keen for answers as to what happened to cause this tragic incident," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Wharton.