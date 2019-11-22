TODAY |

Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Police have asked for the public's help as they investigate the discovery of a woman's body by Lake Rotorua last month.

The death of Melissa Jones, 25,  is currently being treated as unexplained.

Ms Jones' body was found by Lake Rotorua on the morning of Friday October, 18.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on September 4, where she visited the Rotorua First Credit Union.

"Jones leaves behind her family, including two young children and they are keen for answers as to what happened to cause this tragic incident," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Wharton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Rotorua Police on 07-349 9400 quoting file number 191018/9875, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

Melissa Jones. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
2
Beset by multiple NZ First controversies, Deputy PM Winston Peters threatens to 'sort out media'
3
Watch: Hundreds of excited shoppers flock to opening of Invercargill's first Kmart
4
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
5
Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Coroner warns schools about unsafe roofing after trespassing boy dies in fall through skylight

Auckland childcare company offering 14-hour days to suit parents' work habits

Under a month left to send parcels around the country to make it in time for Christmas
00:34

Watch: Hundreds of excited shoppers flock to opening of Invercargill's first Kmart