Police seek help finding man who went missing in Waikato mountain area

1 NEWS
A search is underway for a man missing in the Pirongia mountain area in Waikato.

Police say Richard Michael Shaw was last seen on June 6.

The 44-year-old's vehicle was also seen on June 12 in the car park at the end of Greys Road, near the Pirongia Lodge.

Searchers are focusing on the Grey Road carpark and tracks off that area.

Mr Shaw is described as 185cm tall, of medium build with short, light-coloured hair.

It is not known what clothing Mr Shaw was wearing at the time he went missing and it is believed he was alone.

Police are very keen to hear from people who have seen anybody in the Mount Pirongia area fitting his description or from any of his friends who may have any information.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Ranger on 021 191 2445.

Richard Michael Shaw. Source: Supplied
