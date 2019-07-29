Police seek dashcam footage of traffic conditions prior to fatal crash between cyclist, concrete truck

Christchurch police are seeking help from the public to solve a fatal crash last month involving a concrete truck and a cyclist.

The crash occurred on Wednesday 30 October at 8am in a road construction area of Springs Road near the Halswell motorway overbridge.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling north at the time - in particular, anyone with dash cam footage even if they didn't see the actual incident.

"It may demonstrate the traffic ebb and flow at the time," said detective sergeant Cameron Brian in a statement. "Even if the footage doesn’t show anything directly related to the crash, please allow police the opportunity to determine its evidential value."