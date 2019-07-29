TODAY |

Police seek dashcam footage of traffic conditions prior to fatal crash between cyclist, concrete truck

Christchurch police are seeking help from the public to solve a fatal crash last month involving a concrete truck and a cyclist.

The crash occurred on Wednesday 30 October at 8am in a road construction area of Springs Road near the Halswell motorway overbridge.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling north at the time - in particular, anyone with dash cam footage even if they didn't see the actual incident.

"It may demonstrate the traffic ebb and flow at the time," said detective sergeant Cameron Brian in a statement. "Even if the footage doesn’t show anything directly related to the crash, please allow police the opportunity to determine its evidential value."

Tips can be sent to Mr Cameron via email at brian.cameron@police.govt.nz. 

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS
