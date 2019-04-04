Police searching for vehicle after speeding away from officers in Auckland CBD

Police are making inquires across the greater Auckland area after a vehicle sped away from officers attempting to stop in Wednesday morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
A police spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the CBD just after 9.30am.
"The vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so," the spokesperson said.
"It was pursued for a very short amount of time before staff lost sight of the vehicle and it was not pursued further."
Police are making follow up inquiries to locate this vehicle.