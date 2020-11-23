Police at the scene of firearms incident in Auckland

TODAY |

Police are at the scene of a firearms incident in Massey, Auckland, this morning.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there are no reported injuries after the firearms incident on Don Buck Road.

Part of the road has been closed and people are asked to avoid the area, with cordons in place.

It's the latest firearms incident in the city after an incident yesterday in Mount Roskill, in which a man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at around 4am.

An alleged drive-by shooting also took place in the central city suburb on January 19, police said.

