Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Police say there's nothing to indicate anyone has been shot following reports of a firearm's incident in the Waikato town of Putaruru.

In a statement police say they received multiple calls at 4.45pm about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae.

"The calls followed a man approaching passers-by in the area, saying that someone had been shot," police say.

Armed police were then deployed to the area.

"Police are currently at the marae making enquiries but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that anyone has in fact been shot," the statement reads.

Earlier Michael Flaws from business Kiwi Lumber on Domain Rd told 1 NEWS a person came onto the property claiming there were gunshots at a nearby marae.

"I personally didn't hear anything," he said.

"There are a carload of people at our gate and armed police have just arrived."

The NZ Herald reported that a man who lives next to a marae on Domain Rd told them a man had come onto his property at 4.45pm saying that there was someone at the marae shooting people.

"He said someone is killing people at the marae and he wasn't sticking around".