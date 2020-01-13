TODAY |

Police report finding poppy grow used for opium production during drug raid in Wanaka

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has appeared the Queenstown District Court today on several charges following a raid in Wanaka in which police reported finding over 80 poppy plants used for extracting opium. 

Over 80 poppy plants were found at a Wanaka address. Source: istock.com

Police searched the property on Thursday but detailed the raid today, after the 44-year-old's court appearance on charges including possession of methamphetamine. 

In addition to the poppy plants, police reported finding MDMA, LSD and cocaine at the address. 

Police also located an indoor cannabis operation with 20 plants, and a quantity of dried cannabis head and plant material, they said.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident
2
Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died
3
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Serena Williams 'really proud' to claim first tennis title as a mother
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

Video shows mother and toddler being helped after being hit by runaway tourist bus in Auckland's CBD
00:52

'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident
01:46

Woman indecently assaulted in crowd at Nelson's Bay Dreams

Woman and toddler emerge alive after being hit by tourist bus in Auckland CBD