Police report finding poppy grow used for opium production during drug raid in Wanaka

A man has appeared the Queenstown District Court today on several charges following a raid in Wanaka in which police reported finding over 80 poppy plants used for extracting opium.

Over 80 poppy plants were found at a Wanaka address. Source: istock.com

Police searched the property on Thursday but detailed the raid today, after the 44-year-old's court appearance on charges including possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the poppy plants, police reported finding MDMA, LSD and cocaine at the address.