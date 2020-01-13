Police report finding poppy grow used for opium production during drug raid in Wanaka

A man has appeared the Queenstown District Court today on several charges following a raid in Wanaka in which police reported finding over 80 poppy plants used for extracting opium.
Over 80 poppy plants were found at a Wanaka address. Source: istock.com
Police searched the property on Thursday but detailed the raid today, after the 44-year-old's court appearance on charges including possession of methamphetamine.
In addition to the poppy plants, police reported finding MDMA, LSD and cocaine at the address.
Police also located an indoor cannabis operation with 20 plants, and a quantity of dried cannabis head and plant material, they said.