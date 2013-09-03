Police report finding loaded shotgun under Mongrel Mob member's bed where five-year-old was staying

A loaded shotgun has been found under the bed of a Mongrel Mob member, at a house where a five-year-old child was living, according to police.

Hawke's Bay authorities were alarmed by the find, police said in a statement today.

A Mongrel Mob Redcoats gang member is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing cannabis and utensils after a search of his house.

Police were yesterday called to the property after reports of a family harm incident.

Drugs were found on the man, prompting a search of the house, police said. Several shotgun cartridges were allegedly found in the house and the man’s car.

The man was living at the house with his partner and five-year-old child.

Detective senior sergeant Dave de Lange, head of the Eastern District organised crime unit, said it was "extremely concerning" that young children were living in situations where loaded firearms were easily accessible.

"This is a major worry for everyone involved and police are working tirelessly to curb gang criminal activity and keep our community safe," Mr de Lange said.

"We have a specialised unit that is focusing solely on gang crime and we will continue to target gang members. We can't do this alone, though – we rely heavily on the public to let us know what is happening in their area and tell us of any concerns they may have."