TODAY |

Police release video of man allegedly approaching child outside South Auckland school in 'concerning incident'

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released video of a man allegedly approaching a child outside a South Auckland school in the hopes of identifying him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man approached a child waiting to be collected outside Sutton Park School in Māngere before being approached by a staff member and leaving. Source: Counties Manukau Police

Police say the incident happened this week on Monday May 24, around 3:10pm at a school in Māngere.

"A man exited his vehicle outside Sutton Park School on Vine Street and approached a child waiting to be picked up," police said in a statement.

"A staff member from the school noticed this interaction and approached the man, who retreated back to his vehicle and left the area."

Police were called to the incident and say the child was unharmed.

The footage released of the man shows him driving what is believed to be a Mazda MPV vehicle with distinctive roof racks.

"It is important that police identify this man so we can speak to him and ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred in this incident."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210524/8051.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
Asian population expected to have 'largest population rise' in NZ by 2043, Stats NZ say
3
Public support sees fast-tracking of more Te Huia train services between Hamilton, Auckland
4
Victoria Government refuses exemption for boy who drowned on school camp's funeral
5
ANZ bank to stop handling cheques from next week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington ballerina turned pole dancer combining passions to create genderfluid dancewear

01:58

Owner of popular security camera disturbed after seeing footage of others' homes

MetService warns of 'significant flooding' risk for Canterbury as weekend storm looms

Michael Baker says NZ's contact tracing system needs to be mandatory in wake of Melbourne Covid outbreak