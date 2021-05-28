Police release video of man allegedly approaching child outside South Auckland school in 'concerning incident'

Police have released video of a man allegedly approaching a child outside a South Auckland school in the hopes of identifying him.

Police say the incident happened this week on Monday May 24, around 3:10pm at a school in Māngere.

"A man exited his vehicle outside Sutton Park School on Vine Street and approached a child waiting to be picked up," police said in a statement.

"A staff member from the school noticed this interaction and approached the man, who retreated back to his vehicle and left the area."

Police were called to the incident and say the child was unharmed.

The footage released of the man shows him driving what is believed to be a Mazda MPV vehicle with distinctive roof racks.

"It is important that police identify this man so we can speak to him and ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred in this incident."



Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210524/8051.