Police release photos of man wanted after gun pointed at police, motorist in Feilding

Police have released photographs of a man, accused of pointing a gun at police and a motorist in Feilding on Sunday.

Shayden Hikaka-Beattie. Source: NZ Police

The motorist, while not physically injured, was "understandably very shaken" and is being provided with support, police said at the time.

Now, police said they're looking for 24-year-old Shayden Hikaka-Beattie over the incident.

Palmerston North Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said Hikaka-Beattie has links to the Manawatū and South Taranaki areas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He has full face tattoos including the word FOREVER across his forehead.

"He should not be approached and we are asking anyone with information to contact police via 111 and quote file number 210613/3562. Alternatively, information can be provided to us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," Sheridan said.

It comes after video sent to 1 NEWS shows armed police raiding a property in Feilding as they search for a wanted person.

Police can be seen pulling up to the home and banging on the door.

Police have a warrant to arrest Shayden Hikaka-Beattie. Source: NZ Police

The person who shared the video online said they were concerned for children living at the home.

"Imagine the emotional distress caused to innocent children living in these homes, getting raided in the way you see in this video," the person wrote.