Police release name of skydiver who died in Mt Maunganui parachuting accident

Police have released the name of the skydiver who died in a parachuting accident in Mt Maunganui yesterday.

Theo Williams, 21, was from Hamilton and died after suffering injuries upon landing, a spokesperson from Skydive Tauranga says.

Emergency services were called to Kittyhawk Way, Tauranga Airport at about 10.30am yesterday.

"Skydive Tauranga is saddened by the accident that occurred on Saturday (20 March) where an experienced, single sports skydiver passed away," a Skydive Tauranga spokesperson said.

"He was completing a solo jump, and after a normal free fall and safe parachute opening, the sports skydiver suffered injuries upon landing.

"All information has been passed on to the appropriate authorities.



"He is a valued member of our skydiving family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.



"We have organised on-going support for our team, and a private karakia was held to honour his memory."

Worksafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified, police say.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident on behalf of the Coroner.