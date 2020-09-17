TODAY |

Police release identity of man who died after crashing into river in Warkworth

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released the identity of a man who died after crashing into a river in Warkworth on Sunday.

Mahurangi River Warkworth. Source: Google Maps

Police say Christian Herbulot, 55, of Warkworth died as a result of the crash around 5pm on November 22.

The car crashed into the river near the intersection of Baxter Street and Queen Street near the centre of the small town north of Auckland.

According to the NZ Herald, the car narrowly missed parents and children using the public playground next to the Mahurangi River.

Witnesses tried to save the man but couldn't get to him in time.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

