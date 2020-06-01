Police release CCTV images of vehicle of interest in fatal Auckland shooting last week

Police have released CCTV images of a vehicle of interest as they appeal for further information over the shooting death of a man in Auckland's CBD last week.

CCTV footage of a vehicle of interest in relation to the death of Clifford Umuhuri in Auckland on Monday, June 1. Source: New Zealand Police

Whangārei man Clifford Umuhuri, 47, was found dead by police at an address on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, just after 6am on June 1.

Inquiries have indicated a silver Nissan Skyline, recovered by police south of Auckland on Friday, was driven towards the Auckland CBD immediately after an altercation between the car's occupants and Mr Umuhuri on June 1, Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said today in a statement.

"Police need to hear from anyone that saw this silver Nissan Skyline in the vicinity of Whitaker Place, Symonds Street and the surrounding areas at around 6.25am on Monday 1 June," Mr Schmid said.

"We are particularly interested for information about further movements of the vehicle and any occupants who may have exited the vehicle around this area."

It's believed there may have been more than one person in the vehicle at the time of the incident, he said.

A forensic examination of the vehicle has since been completed, with police locating several items of interest.

Mr Schmid said two meetings had been arranged between occupants in both vehicles prior to the altercation on St Johns Road early on June 1.

"Our homicide inquiry is progressing well and we are determined to hold those responsible to account," he said.

"I continue to encourage those who have information about those involved in Mr Umuhuri's death to contact us.

"Any information provided to police will be treated in confidence."