Police recover gun, but manhunt continues in Foxton after shooting leaves person critically injured

Police are continuing their search for a person involved in a shooting in Foxton, south of Palmerston North, yesterday which left one person critically injured.

Manawatu area investigations manager detective senior sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement this morning the firearm believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.

"As police continue their investigation there will be higher police presence in the area and we acknowledge the public's support and patience," he said.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property on Main Street shortly before 11.30am yesterday.

Armed police stand guard in Foxton during manhunt Source: 1 NEWS

Several schools and businesses went into lockdown, and witnesses on social media said a man was seen carrying a shotgun in the area.