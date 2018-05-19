Police pursuit death: Grief-stricken mum of teen in car boot killed during pursuit pays tribute to son - 'He certainly touched many people's lives'

The mother of a 15-year-old who was killed during a police pursuit in Wellington on Saturday has spoken out about the incident.

Bailey Patmore Source: Bailey Patmore/Facebook

A statement released by Bailey Patmore's mother today reads: "It has been a huge shock to Bailey’s whanau at this sudden and tragic loss.

"Bailey was a loving son, stepson, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

"He certainly touched many people's lives in his short life.

"Bailey was fun–loving, caring, lovable and cheeky. He was dearly loved by us all.

"The whanau have gathered in support and sadness to help ease the burden of such a huge loss.

"Thank you to the many people who have offered help, kai, koha, support, love and kind words. It is greatly appreciated.

"We ask that the media respect our privacy to grieve and farewell our boy."

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler and he noticed the car with five passengers travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington around 2:40am Saturday morning.

He followed them and after checking the plate, he realised the car was stolen and tried to pull them over - the driver did not stop.

The car then crashed near the Tawa Interchange north of Wellington on State Highway 1.

A sixth passenger was then found to be in the car - Bailey riding in the boot - and he died at the scene.

Four other teens, as well as one 21-year-old, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"This is an incredibly sad time for the family of the teen who died, and May 19 will never have the same meaning for them again," Wellington District commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle said.