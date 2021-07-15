Police officer has surgery after hitting head during fatal Hamilton shooting

A man was shot dead by police in Hillcrest, Hamilton, last night while a police officer is going to have surgery after hitting their head on the ground during the incident.

Police at the scene of Hamilton shooting.

Police were called to the scene on O'Donoghue Street at 7.50pm last night seeking a person thought to be in possession of high-powered firearms.

Police were concerned the man may harm himself, police or members of the public, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters today.

They say at about 10pm the man arrived at the property and fired a number of shots from his vehicle.



He was then shot by police.

Police say first aid was given immediately, however the man died at the scene a short time later.



During the incident a police officer fell and hit their head. They will have surgery, Assistant Commissioner Chambers said.

Resident Coralie Bristowe told 1 NEWS, "there were what sounded like gunshots, a large volley of gunfire".

She then saw red and blue lights and heard someone yelling, "armed police, put the gun down! Put your hands out the window, anyone else in the vehicle put your hands out the window".

Another neighbour, who lives in an apartment complex nearby and wanted to remain anonymous, likened the sound of the shooting to “fireworks”.

“It kind of sounded like fireworks, around 10-10.30pm last night, I looked out the window and saw police exchanging gunfire where I live,” he told 1 NEWS.

Police remain at the address this morning and a range of inquiries are underway.

No one else is being sought over the incident.

Last night's incident comes after a police officer was shot and injured during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton on Saturday. A 23-year-old man was charged over the incident.

