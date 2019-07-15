Police name young boy killed in Otago river crash

A child who died after a vehicle he was trapped in was swept into the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning has been named.

He was nine-year-old Kayde Anderson of Dunsandel.

Police say the crash was reported about 10.00am.

The boy died in the incident after the vehicle was swept into the river and rolled several times downstream, trapping him.

Three adults received minor injuries in the ordeal and were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.