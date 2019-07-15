TODAY |

Police name young boy killed in Otago river crash

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury

A child who died after a vehicle he was trapped in was swept into the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning has been named.

He was nine-year-old Kayde Anderson of Dunsandel.

Police say the crash was reported about 10.00am.

The boy died in the incident after the vehicle was swept into the river and rolled several times downstream, trapping him.

Three adults received minor injuries in the ordeal and were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit have examined the scene and an investigation is continuing.

The vehicle became trapped in the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning.
The vehicle became trapped in the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning. Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter (Christchurch).
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
2
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
3
Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health Lady Tureiti Moxon told TVNZ1’s Breakfast no child should ever be removed from their families.
'By Māori, for Māori' - Oranga Tamariki hui reveals Māori want to look after their own
4
Wellington City Council was called out to check on the situation.
Some flooding reported in Wellington as rain front moves across country
5
Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street.
It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street.

It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street
05:56
Otago University’s Jenny Jordan talked to Breakfast about this new discovery.

Origins of anorexia are both metabolic and psychiatric, new research finds
02:01
“We wanted to provide cover, we wanted to do it quickly,” so it was provided by WINZ, the Prime Minister said.

PM defends not extending ACC to mentally traumatised terrorist attack victims

04:05
"I would always like to move faster, always," when asked by Jack Tame if the Government were working fast enough in response to climate change.

James Shaw 'frustrated and making progress' on climate change action