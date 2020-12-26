TODAY |

Police name pair killed in Christmas Day car crash south of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the two people killed in a car crash in southeast Auckland on Christmas Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Clevedon Kawakawa Rd was closed for some time last night as emergency services responded to the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Rebecca McAlees, 24, and Terry Charleston, 34, from Whitford, Auckland were killed in a crash along Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd around 7:30pm on December 25.

Police Inspector Jason Homan said at the time high speeds appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

"We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued."

read more
Two dead after car crash in southeast Auckland

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

There have been four deaths over the official holiday road toll period, which officially starts at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Young father, former NZ Māori U18 rugby player named as one of two killed in Boxing Day car crash
2
Police investigating after person dies at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival
3
Newcastle Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce's wedding called off over alleged text scandal
4
Police name pair killed in Christmas Day car crash south of Auckland
5
Christmas commuter chaos as holidaymakers leave Auckland and Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man in his 50s left in critical condition after being run over by tractor north of Auckland
02:42

Survivor petitions parliament for ‘urgent’ mental health reform

Hector's dolphin numbers stable thanks to creation of Banks Peninsula sanctuary, expert says

Boat sinks following destructive blaze in Bay of Islands