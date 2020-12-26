Police name pair killed in Christmas Day car crash south of Auckland

Police have named the two people killed in a car crash in southeast Auckland on Christmas Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rebecca McAlees, 24, and Terry Charleston, 34, from Whitford, Auckland were killed in a crash along Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd around 7:30pm on December 25.

Police Inspector Jason Homan said at the time high speeds appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

"We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued."

read more Two dead after car crash in southeast Auckland

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.