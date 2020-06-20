TODAY |

Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the officer killed in yesterday's fatal shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey as Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

Constable Hunt, 28, had been a member of the New Zealand Police, part of Wing 312 since October 2017.

He spent the majority of his career as a frontline officer with both the Orewa and Helensville stations, before moving into the Waitematā Road Policing Team.

Constable Hunt's family also released a short statement, in remembrance of their fallen son and brother.

"He attended Orewa College and it was his life-long dream to be a Police officer," the Hunt family said.

"He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join Police. Matthew was a person of great integrity.

"His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened."

A man in his 20s will appear in the Waitematā District Court this morning, charged with Constable Hunt's murder.

