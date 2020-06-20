Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt

Police have named the officer killed in yesterday's fatal shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey as Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt.
Constable Hunt, 28, had been a member of the New Zealand Police, part of Wing 312 since October 2017.
He spent the majority of his career as a frontline officer with both the Orewa and Helensville stations, before moving into the Waitematā Road Policing Team.
Constable Hunt's family also released a short statement, in remembrance of their fallen son and brother.
"He attended Orewa College and it was his life-long dream to be a Police officer," the Hunt family said.
"He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join Police. Matthew was a person of great integrity.
"His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened."
A man in his 20s will appear in the Waitematā District Court this morning, charged with Constable Hunt's murder.