Police have released the name of a Danish hunter whose body was found in Karangarua Valley in Westland yesterday.

He was 21-year-old Jonas Legaard Sorensen, visiting New Zealand from Denmark.

Police and LandSAR had been looking for Mr Sorensen since he was reported overdue on Monday.

Mr Sorensen had set off on a solo tahr hunting expedition on Monday June 3 and was last seen the following Thursday by fellow hunters, RNZ reports.