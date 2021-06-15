Police name Auckland man who died in hospital after being found unresponsive while in custody

Police this afternoon released the name of a man who died in Auckland Hospital shortly after his arrest on Saturday night.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

He was Taranaki Fuimaono, aged 43, from Westmere.

Auckland City district commander superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement on the weekend that a man had been arrested shortly after 6pm on Saturday a time after arriving at Auckland Hospital.

After his arrest upon being discharged from hospital, Malthus said the man was found unresponsive in the Auckland Custody Unit just after midnight.

Police say they provided first aid, including CPR and called an ambulance, but the man died a short time later.

Support has been provided to his family, police said.

"A critical incident investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding Mr Fuimaono’s death, while the matter has also been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority," Malthus said.