TODAY |

Police Minister won't say whether police paid for return of guns stolen from Palmerston North station

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

Police Minister Stuart Nash wouldn't say whether police paid for the return of eight guns stolen from a Palmerston North police station when questioned about it in Parliament today, saying it was an "ongoing police operation".

Alan James Harris, 38, is accused of taking 11 firearms from the police station on Anzac Day, after a door was left open.

Today in Question Time, National MP Chris Bishop asked Mr Nash if police had paid for the return of any of the eight firearms that have since been recovered.

"I'm not going to provide a running commentary on the day to day operations of a police investigation. I am sure that police will provide updates as and when appropriate," Mr Nash responded.

Mr Bishop wasn't satisfied with the answer, however.

"I'll ask again. Did police pay for the return of some or all of the eight guns that have now been recovered?"

Mr Nash reiterated his first answer.

"I will say again, that member will have to ask police for the background about how they recovered the firearms. Like previous Ministers of Police, I do not receive advice that would prejudice an active case. I'm also not going to provide a running commentary on a live police investigation," he said.

After Question Time had ended, Mr Bishop released a further statement on the matter.

"National understands that to get back eight of the 11 guns that were stolen from Palmerston North Police Station, Police had to pay to get them back."

Mr Nash refused to say whether or not Police paid for the return of the guns, despite being asked twice in Parliament today.

"The Minister needs to be honest about what has happened here. It would be deeply embarrassing for the Government’s gun buyback scheme to start by paying criminals for weapons stolen from a police station."

Police says they were working to recover the three outstanding guns, but won't comment on Mr Bishop's claims. 
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Eight of the 11 firearms have been recovered after they were stolen from police custody. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    05:29
    Whena Owen discovers what the medieval religious wars were really all about.
    History behind the Crusades as the Crusaders consider a name change
    2
    The Speaker says “a threat to the safety of woman” has now been removed.
    Parliamentary service staff member stood down over historical assault allegation
    3
    The Privacy Commission has warned landlords that they shouldn't be collecting information which could be used to discriminate against potential tenants - but most do.
    Many rental agencies may be breaching Privacy Act according to new guidelines on tenant applications
    4
    Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
    5
    Some argue that the filter, which Snapchat calls a "lens," could be a therapeutic tool that leads to self-discovery.
    Gender filter stirs emotions for some trans people
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell

    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying allegations
    The Speaker says “a threat to the safety of woman” has now been removed.

    Parliamentary service staff member stood down over historical assault allegation

    01:37
    The rally was attended by hundreds of protesters and other guest speakers who oppose the new laws.

    NY mayor fears 'women will suffer' after new abortion laws introduced
    00:25
    The prime minister says regardless of their decision the Government needs to ensure Parliament is a "safe place to work".

    Speaker taking 'appropriate steps' over claim a rapist is working at Parliament - Jacinda Ardern