Police Minister won't say whether police paid for return of guns stolen from Palmerston North station

Police Minister Stuart Nash wouldn't say whether police paid for the return of eight guns stolen from a Palmerston North police station when questioned about it in Parliament today, saying it was an "ongoing police operation".

Alan James Harris, 38, is accused of taking 11 firearms from the police station on Anzac Day, after a door was left open.

Today in Question Time, National MP Chris Bishop asked Mr Nash if police had paid for the return of any of the eight firearms that have since been recovered.

"I'm not going to provide a running commentary on the day to day operations of a police investigation. I am sure that police will provide updates as and when appropriate," Mr Nash responded.

Mr Bishop wasn't satisfied with the answer, however.

"I'll ask again. Did police pay for the return of some or all of the eight guns that have now been recovered?"

Mr Nash reiterated his first answer.

"I will say again, that member will have to ask police for the background about how they recovered the firearms. Like previous Ministers of Police, I do not receive advice that would prejudice an active case. I'm also not going to provide a running commentary on a live police investigation," he said.

After Question Time had ended, Mr Bishop released a further statement on the matter.

"National understands that to get back eight of the 11 guns that were stolen from Palmerston North Police Station, Police had to pay to get them back."

Mr Nash refused to say whether or not Police paid for the return of the guns, despite being asked twice in Parliament today.

"The Minister needs to be honest about what has happened here. It would be deeply embarrassing for the Government’s gun buyback scheme to start by paying criminals for weapons stolen from a police station."