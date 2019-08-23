TODAY |

Police looking for witnesses to fatal dirt bike crash in Auckland

Counties Manukau police are looking for witnesses to a fatal dirt bike crash on Dominion Road in Papakura. 

The incident occurred at 3.45pm Friday as the lone dirt bike headed south-bound down Dominion Road.

Giani Tenisoni, 18, died at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the dirt bike at the time of the incident or prior to the crash is encouraged to contact constable Manvir Sadhra of the Counties Manukau serious crash unit, on 021 192 3124 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.

