Police are investigating a reported firearms incident at a hostel in Paihia, Bay of Islands this afternoon.

Kings Rd, Paihia. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were notified of an incident at a hostel on Kings Road involving two persons known to each other around 2pm.

"A firearm has reportedly been discharged following an altercation between the pair," police say.

"No persons have been injured and those involved have fled the scene."