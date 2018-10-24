TODAY |

Police investigating following two campervan thefts in Otago

Police are investigating after two campervans were robbed in Otago this week.

It comes after people who had parked their campervan near Shag Point returned to find it broken into with their bags, money and passports stolen near at around 3pm on August 22.

The following day, at around 1pm, another group of people who had parked their campervan near Moeraki Beach also had their campervan broken into and items stolen.

Both incidents were reported to Police immediately.

Anyone with information on either of the two thefts have been urged to contact Constable Nathan Bobbette at Palmerston police on (03) 465 4270, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

