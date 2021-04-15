TODAY |

Police investigating CCTV footage of terrorised cat picked up by tail, thrown onto road in Whanganui

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Police have confirmed they are investigating after footage emerged yesterday appearing to show a cat being picked up by her tail and thrown onto a road in Whanganui. 

Police were notified of the incident on Hakeke Street just after 8pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said. 

Lily the cat’s previous owner, Paul Clutterbuck, told 1 NEWS he’s “sickened” by the CCTV footage.

“It's very concerning behaviour, and the future looks bleak for anyone who acts like that to innocent animals or people,” Clutterbuck said.

Lily the cat following her ordeal. Source: Supplied

The 16-year-old feline originally belonged to Clutterbuck, but he said she spent so much time at the next door neighbour’s house that they ended up gifting Lily to the family because the children “adored” her.

“She is recovering at the neighbours. She has a concussion and some cuts and bruises and is dehydrated,” he said.


