Police investigating after body found in Auckland Domain

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been found at the Auckland Domain this morning, with police having cordoned off the area.

The body was found in an area off Domain Drive. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death after they were notified of the body at 10.12am, a spokesperson said.

“Cordons have been put in place around the area off Domain Drive,” the spokesperson said.

No further information is available at this stage with police still in the early stages of inquiries, police said.

New Zealand
Auckland
