Police investigate death at Rotorua residential address

Police are investigating after a person died on Sunday morning in Rotoura.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

A scene examination is underway after police were called to a residential address in Glenholme this morning.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, police said they were called to an incident at a Rimu Street address shortly after 10:30am today.

"Police will have a presence at the address while a scene examination is carried out," a spokesperson said.

"One person is assisting police with our inquiries and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter at this stage."