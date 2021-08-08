TODAY |

Police investigate death at Rotorua residential address

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating after a person died on Sunday morning in Rotoura.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

A scene examination is underway after police were called to a residential address in Glenholme this morning. 

In a statement to 1 NEWS, police said they were called to an incident at a Rimu Street address shortly after 10:30am today.

"Police will have a presence at the address while a scene examination is carried out," a spokesperson said. 

"One person is assisting police with our inquiries and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter at this stage."


New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
