Police in process of removing more protestors occupying oil and gas exploration ship in Timaru

Two protestors occupying an oil and gas exploration support ship are remaining after about 10 of them were forcibly removed by police this morning after preventing it from leaving a Timaru port for 50 hours.



It comes after a group of 30 protestors boarded the OMV-owned Skandi Atlantic as it prepared to leave the Port of Timaru on Sunday. Protestors occupied various positions on the ship, including three people located up the mast and two attached to the mooring lines, Greenpeace said in a statement.



"Their oil rig may be lurking out of reach over the horizon, but we have brought the resistance to them and alerted the nation to risks we face," Greenpeace climate campaigner Amanda Larsson said.



The "resistance is only set to continue", Ms Larsson said, with hundreds around the country expected to take part in a Climate Uprising mobilisation in New Plymouth, where this vessel is headed and OMV has its Taranaki headquarters.



The support vessel occupation included protestors from Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, 350 Aotearoa, Oil Free Otago and Environmental Justice Ōtepoti.



OMV is set to begin drilling three oil wells off the Taranaki coast and one in the Great South Basin off the Otago coast.



OMV is one of just 100 companies that have caused over 70 per cent of the world’s climate emissions, Grenpeace said.